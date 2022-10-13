Apparently, his constituents are very concerned about the immigration levels.

I can assure him nobody I have spoken to in the past month has mentioned immigration levels once. What we are talking about is how we are going to get through this winter, without going cold or hungry.

It might be useful for him to address these worries instead of trying to whip up hatred against an imagined enemy.

MP Ben Bradley and his thoughts on immigration are the subject of this letter. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Although never forget this is our representative who voted against giving local children free meals in the holidays on the basis the money would be spent in ‘crack dens’.

Dot Unwin

Mansfield

