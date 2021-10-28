Letter: Time is right to revamp Robin Hood

It’s something that I have often mentioned – all the films were set in Sherwood Forest but filming took place everywhere but locally.

I remember that in my youth the Chad masthead featured “Published in the centre/heart of Sherwood Forest” with, I think, a sketch of Robin hitting the target with his bow and arrow.

Perhaps this could be given a revamp for a new generation to know all about Robin being a local lad.

Chad film buff

(Name and address supplied)

