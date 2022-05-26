Letter: Thumbs-up to King's Mill Hospital staff for great service I received

I had a very good experience at King’s Mill after an accident on a camping weekend away, where I sustained an injury.

By Kim Hindmarch
Friday, 27th May 2022, 12:00 am

I attended the hospital and was seen very quickly.Bloods were taken, I was given an X -ray and taken to a specialist clinic, where I was seen very quickly and given advice.An appointment was made for later on in the week, where I was seen again with expert care and good advice.I thought King’s Mill should have some positive, truthful feedback.

Kim Hindmarch

Notts

A letter this week is full of praise for King's Mill Hospital

