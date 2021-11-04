Letter: Thumbs-up from me on town centre proposals

I agree the Beales department store premises would be the best place for the much-needed market hall.

Every other town I visit has one. They are always full of shoppers looking for bargains when I go there, on one of my occasional retail therapy trips away from Mansfield.

I wonder if the few remaining outdoor market stalls could be moved to the Stockwell Gate/Queen Street area as well?

One reader is pleased with the plans to rejuvenate Mansfield town centre.

That would free up the market place for leisure activities. It could even be the site for the suggested park maybe.

Demolishing all those empty derelict properties around White Hart Street will be an added bonus.

I hope Mansfield Council will get things moving, sooner rather than later.

They will need to get new retailers to come to Mansfield to fill the empty shops and the proposed market hall.

That might not be easy in the present economic climate.

Samantha Ellis

Mansfield

