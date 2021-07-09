Letter: This is the grim reality if you voted for Brexit

What Brian complains of is the reality of leaving the Single Market and Customs Union.

The purpose of these bodies was to reduce trade restrictions by allowing traders to operate in a common market with very little internal hindrance. Now that the UK is no longer a member of the EU, these benefits no longer apply.

I read recently that 25 per cent of small businesses have stopped exporting to the EU because of the huge burden of red tape, customs duties and other restrictions.

"If you voted ‘leave’ (and you voted Conservative) this grim reality is what you voted for", writes one reader this week.

A very recent survey by the Institute of Directors revealed that a third of the businesses surveyed were having difficulties with exporting to the EU because of these problems. These problems are costing jobs, future investment and wealth creation, and loss of tax revenues.

Yes, Boris was not going to tell you about these problems, and for very good reasons.

Richard Clark

Mansfield

