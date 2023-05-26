News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Letter: This generation should not be held responsible for the past

I agree with Jayne Grayson (Chad letters, May 10) when she says Britain does not need to apologise for its role in the slave trade, as it happened centuries ago.
By Ray Cundy
Published 26th May 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

The generations alive today are not responsible for the decisions and actions of their forebears.

Ray Cundy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By email

A reader replies to a letter previously published about slavery.A reader replies to a letter previously published about slavery.
A reader replies to a letter previously published about slavery.
Most Popular

For the original letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:BritainChad