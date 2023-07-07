News you can trust since 1952
Letter: They should be ashamed of their attitude to Rumbles Cafe

The project at Sutton Lawn Cafe, now called "Rumbles", was first started by social workers in the Ashfield/Mansfield Community Learning Disability Team in the late 1980s.
By Pam Lewis
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The first scheme was based at Vicar Water Country Park in the Mansfield district.

The purpose was to give real work experience to people with a learning disability, providing them with confidence and self-worth.

The Labour district council supported the project by providing premises at a peppercorn rent.

The Ashfield Independents should be ashamed for not supporting this initiative and it is laughable that Lee Anderson, our Tory MP, is supporting Rumbles’ project when his party has made huge cuts to the funding of council services in this country.

Pam Lewis

Labour Party member

