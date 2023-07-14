News you can trust since 1952
Letter: There's no need for anyone to kill our wildlife

For most of the day on Friday, we heard shooting around Blidworth Woods (not clay shooting), and this morning it started again at 5am.
By Mrs Thomas
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

It’s now 7am as I write this, and it is still going on.

What is it with people who have to kill our wildlife?

Are they not persecuted enough?

A reader feels disheartened that wildlife is being shot for sport in the area (Photo by: Pixabay).A reader feels disheartened that wildlife is being shot for sport in the area (Photo by: Pixabay).
I feel sorry for anyone in that area who is on nights.

Mrs Thomas

Notts

