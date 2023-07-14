It’s now 7am as I write this, and it is still going on.

What is it with people who have to kill our wildlife?

Are they not persecuted enough?

A reader feels disheartened that wildlife is being shot for sport in the area (Photo by: Pixabay).

I feel sorry for anyone in that area who is on nights.

Mrs Thomas

Notts

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.