He was convicted of serious offences that would see many of us sacked.

However, according to Ashfield Independents, Mr Hollis was “under a lot of pressure” at the time he committed his offences and has “matured” since then. The judge didn’t buy this argument and neither do I. So, I was bitterly disappointed the Ashfield Independents won the recent district council by-election in Hucknall. I was even more disappointed, though, at Ashfield Labour Party’s response to losing. “Where have people’s morals gone?” they blasted in a social media post.

I don’t think Ashfield Labour Party should be questioning the morals of voters. Ashfield people aren’t immoral and they aren’t stupid. Ashfield Labour Party should be questioning themselves instead. How did they go from the position a few years ago where they dominated Ashfield District Council, to where they are now, holding just two of the 35 seats on the council and continuing to lose elections to a party mired in controversy?

Reactions to a recent by-election in the area has prompted a letter this week.

The answer, of course, is the bitter civil war that engulfed the Ashfield Labour Party a few years ago. Every week, it seemed, a story would appear in the Chad about a Labour councillor defecting to another party. In the end, only a few diehard Jeremy Corbyn supporters remained. I don’t want Jason Zadrozny to be our council leader and I certainly don’t want Lee Anderson to be our MP.

The people of Ashfield deserve a lot better than this. I think that Keir Starmer is actually doing a decent job of regaining the trust of voters. In Ashfield, though, nothing seems to have moved on from three years ago.

Eric Disley

Stanton Hill

