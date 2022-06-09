The culture is spread by a PM who has corrupted the morals of the British Parliament.

All Gray’s report did was document the corruption. What are missing are the moral values by which everyone, whether actively involved in Partygate or not, is judged. It is shameful that ministers repeatedly behaved irresponsibly or without compassion until public opinion forced a change.

Why has it taken so long for people to acknowledge that Boris Johnson is rotten to the core? I’ve been writing about and to Johnson since 2010. You can’t have missed my continual criticism in your Chad.

A reader attacks the character of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Anderson claims he made ‘his feelings very clear’ about Ms Gray’s report. I’ve seen no evidence, so doubt he’s any more critical than the other ‘Honourable (?) members’.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

