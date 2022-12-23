Predictably, Mr Anderson had nothing to say about the issues affecting Ashfield people - things like the soaring cost of living and the frighteningly long time that people have to wait for an ambulance.

Instead, on the day that I looked, Mr Anderson was embroiled in a silly argument with former footballer Gary Neville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virtually every post that I read - there were literally hundreds of them - seemed designed to antagonise and annoy people.

A letter this week about MP Lee Anderson's Twitter and Facebook posts. Photo: London Portrait photographer-DAV

I think that there's enough division in the country already and that what Ashfield needs is a serious MP, not a second-rate Piers Morgan impersonator.

So, I hope that Mr Anderson will close his Twitter and Facebook accounts, stop popping up every few minutes on cable TV news channels, and start giving his full attention to the job that he's paid to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he decides that he wants to be a "celebrity" instead, that's his choice, but he should resign as an MP and let someone else do the job.

Stuart Martin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts

For another letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.