The theory is that businesses will find profitable ways of meeting demand and it does in many areas but unfortunately not in all.

The market has not created enough social care facilities which is preventing the NHS from treating and discharging patients in a timely way leading to the current logjam in Accident and Emergency units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market has entrusted the supply of water and treatment of sewage to largely foreign-owned companies which has left us with leaky water systems and polluted rivers and coastline.

A letter about the market mechanism and its failure to meet demand. A reader feels successive governments haven't made the right decisions.

The market has failed to meet the demand for good quality affordable housing and we now have a housing crisis that will take many years to solve with reports of 1.2 million households on the waiting lists for social housing.

The Government had made efforts to stimulate the building of housing by giving local authorities mandatory targets but the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has recently caved in to a rebellion of Conservative MPs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This resulted in the fact that the housing targets have now become only advisory, meaning that they are optional.

Fewer new houses will be built as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The market can create quantity, variety and value in many parts of the economy but in others it does not. The task of politicians is to decide where it does and does not work.

They have not been good at making those decisions over the last 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Willey

By email

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.