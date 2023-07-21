News you can trust since 1952
Letter: The cost of our fuel is just too high

I visited the Sainsbury’s petrol station last week at approximately 9pm and diesel was 1.39.9. By the time I was driving out, it had increased to 1.41.9.
By Dave Cornell
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read

And we all thought fuel was on the decrease.

I have emailed Ben Bradley about constantly being ripped off in Mansfield for my diesel.

Diesel in Tesco, Hucknall, was 1.36 at least six weeks ago.

A letter about the rising cost of fuel around Mansfield (Photo by: Pixabay).A letter about the rising cost of fuel around Mansfield (Photo by: Pixabay).
It’s a total rip-off.

Dave Cornell

Mansfield

