And we all thought fuel was on the decrease.

I have emailed Ben Bradley about constantly being ripped off in Mansfield for my diesel.

Diesel in Tesco, Hucknall, was 1.36 at least six weeks ago.

A letter about the rising cost of fuel around Mansfield (Photo by: Pixabay).

It’s a total rip-off.

Dave Cornell

Mansfield

