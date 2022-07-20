Carl and I would like to say thank you for the lovely piece in the Chad.It has amazed us both how much generous people have been to support us again and your write-up was fantastic, thank you.

The fundraising itself is fabulous, but your write-up got the the awareness out there too. I can’t tell you how much this means.Every September I try to spread the word for Mitochondrial Awareness Week.

Last year I lit the house up with green lights and I will be doing the same again this year.The week needs much more publicity to spread the word but hopefully, with the help of you covering our story, more people will hear about it. One day the news will get to be a national week of green.

Lisa and Carl Slaney

Kirkby

