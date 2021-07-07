Letter: Thanks are due to council for these new planters in town centre

While they are a bit colourless at the moment, I’m sure as they come into flower we will get the full effect of their colour and see the appreciative bees and other pollinating insects making full use of them.

It probably took some courage to take the decision to carry out this kind of planting but it would be great if every town or village had at least some areas to attract the bees.

However, I must say I do miss the colour and impact of the petunia towers and hanging baskets around the town.

A reader writes in to thank Mansfield District Council for the wildlife-friendly pollinator planters around the town.

Pity we can’t have both as they are very attractive and make a great impact to everyone visiting the town.

Glenys Bradshaw

By email

