Despite the continuing difficult economic conditions faced by many people, we raised a fantastic £6,944 which will be spent carefully and wisely in supporting many good causes.

Once again, young children gave us their pocket money, senior citizens gave us the change from their pockets or purses, some gave just a few coins, others put in notes, some used texts and others made on-line donations. All these added up to an incredible collection.

It seemed that everyone was aware of the increasing needs of others in these harsh times, and continued to give towards helping others who are worse off than themselves.

Mansfield Rotary says thanks to the people of Mansfield and the surrounding area for their kind donations at Christmas.

Many of your readers will be aware that Santa had a brand new sleigh this year, and it’s important to acknowledge the incredible support Mansfield Rotary has had from several local businesses who gave their time and resources and funded totally the construction of the new sleigh.

Laser Ltd, Quickits Ltd and Premier Powder Coatings, all part of the QK Group, TrimJim Custom Upholstery, and Richard Austin Alloys came together and were involved in building the sleigh.

Total Integrated Solutions Ltd (TIS) provided and fitted all the lighting, Instagrid lent us a battery pack to power the lighting and sound system, Classic Print did all the signage, Glenair Ltd helped with a forklift to mount the sleigh on Asmech Systems flatbed vehicle that they lent Santa for two weeks so that the sleigh could get round many streets across Mansfield.

Once again, the people of Mansfield and district have again proved the old adage that "looking after the pennies, does indeed take care of the pounds" - in this case £6,944 which will be put to good use by Mansfield Rotary.

Karen Johnson

President 2022/2023

