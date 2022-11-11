Two very kind ladies stopped to give help, as did a man who saw her fall, and then realised they were past work colleagues.

Also on the scene were two street wardens who kindly took us to King’s Mill. The treatment there was very prompt and caring – my wife ended up with a broken arm/shoulder.

Well done Sutton and very well done King’s Mill Hospital. Tip top!

A reader has sent in a letter of thanks to those who helped his wife when she tripped over in the street recently.

Stephen Lindsay

Mansfield

