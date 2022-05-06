When I had my two daughters in the 60s, the only option was terry towelling nappies, to wash and wash, over and over again, and they were Persil white on the line.

This today might sound gruesome to some, but think about it: how much money could be saved?

I don't know, life has been made too easy by disposables with many thrown in the bin after one use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week is in favour of bringing back Terry towelling nappies.

In our time it would have been a complete waste of money.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.