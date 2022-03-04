Public transport, bus tram and light rail need integration, cohesion and frequency, before it is possible to compete with private, mainly car, journeys.

Making using the car untenable, through labyrinthine routing, long-winded one-way systems, and either non-existent or punitive parking will inevitably lead to consumers going out of town.

London does not have the culture of universal car ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader feels better measures need putting in place to encourage people to use public transport.

Parking is so limited at both ends of the journey that for many public transport is the only option.

Therefore they have massively more buses on the streets, the underground, carrying millions a day, delivering commuters to their neighbourhoods, where they support local businesses by shopping on the way home.

This strategy is not absolutely ideal, but must be healthier for the local economy.

I don’t know the figures, but realise the investment must be significantly higher per capita than here in this area.

Take back control worked for Brexit!

Why not take back control of transport?

I predict a resounding yes from the transport users in this area, if raised as a referendum.

At least it would provide a platform for joined-up thinking, at best restore confidence in an integrated, well supported local service.

We deserve better.

John Scattergood

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.