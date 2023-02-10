Letter: Sutton's roads need some serious work doing on them
We visited Sutton recently to see family. We were appalled at the roads, as they have more craters than the moon!
The local council really needs to repair Ashfield’s roads, it’s not very welcoming at all.
We drove 45 minutes away and Sutton had the worst roads in the seven villages we passed through!
There is no excuse for the way Sutton roads look.
Alex and Louise
Concerned road users (full names supplied)
