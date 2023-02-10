News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Sutton's roads need some serious work doing on them

We visited Sutton recently to see family. We were appalled at the roads, as they have more craters than the moon!

By Alex and Louise
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The local council really needs to repair Ashfield’s roads, it’s not very welcoming at all.

We drove 45 minutes away and Sutton had the worst roads in the seven villages we passed through!

There is no excuse for the way Sutton roads look.

A letter about the state of Sutton's roads.
Alex and Louise

Concerned road users (full names supplied)

