Increased fuel costs add to inflationary prices of food etc as they are transported by road.

We hear the Government is doing all it can to help and cut inflation, but most of the reasons are out of their hands.

I wonder how many realise that 52 per cent of the price of fuel at the pump goes to the Exchequer and thus, with every increase, more tax goes into the Government coffers.

A reader suggests the Government suspends VAT on fuel for a year.

At current level of cost (£1.90/l at time of writing) this means the Government takes just under £1, split as 35 per cent fuel duty (66.5p) and VAT (32.3p).

We were told leaving the European Union would gives control back to the UK over such things as VAT.

Perhaps, were the Government truly committed to helping, why not suspend VAT on fuel for one year?

There would still be lots of duty, but the reduction of some 30p/l would help everyone and contribute to a reduction in inflation, as well as helping to bring down grocery prices.

Seth Clay

Notts

