A lady and gent helped me to reach the pavement, for which I was grateful. I have so much gratitude for the two people who really looked after me, a teenage girl called Holly, and a gentleman from the bus station, Caz.

Holly rang for the ambulance and refused to leave me for nearly an hour – her parents can be so proud of her kind and caring nature.

Caz came from the bus station when informed about my accident. He bought me a blanket and stayed with me until the ambulance arrived, and rang and checked with the ambulance control about how long my wait would be.

A letter of thanks after a fall.

Although I waited 90 minutes for the ambulance, when the paramedics arrived they were so kind and I was soon in A&E.

We know the ambulance service has problems not of its own making and it's a pity the paramedics have to deal with these.

People grumble about King's Mill and A&E, but they were so caring and efficient. I have so much praise and gratitude for the doctor, nurses and radiographers who were all so sympathetic and gentle for what was a very painful fracture.

We should be so proud of where we live. I found nothing but kindness from everyone who helped and passers-by.

Wendy Skelton

Notts

