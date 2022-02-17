Yet, when it opened, the academy informed residents it would be a pedestrian gate for pedestrians and cyclists only.

Students are constantly chauffeured right up to the gate, at huge risk to those making the effort to walk.

Who are we meant to be saving the planet for? Does no-one care about these children’s lives?

"The rear gate at The Samworth Church Academy is overrun with school traffic at Abbey Road", writes one reader.

J Simpson

Mansfield

