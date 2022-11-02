This will be at a cost to the residents of these counties of about £160 per annum, which of course could rise year-on-year, along with council, police and fire precepts in council tax.

Residents who will be paying for this extra layer of government haven’t even been asked if they want a mayor, so there is a striking level of arrogance that these decision-makers feel so at ease to dip their fingers in people’s pockets and not even ask.

A mayor will need a support team, and all these people will need paying, and guess who will pay: us. I imagine they will receive very good salaries too.

A petition has been put together to enable the public to have their say on whether they want a mayor or not for the region.

It is unbelievable that such costly decisions are being made at a time when people are struggling, food banks are receiving more and more people in need and some have to make the dreadful decision to eat or heat.

As practically nobody has even heard of these major changes, the leaders of both county councils need to be open with the people they claim to represent and talk to us all about what they call devolution.

And then ask us by referendum if we want a mayor. Please sign the petition on change.org titled A mayor for Nottinghamshire & Derbyshire.

Gail Turner

Honorary Alderwoman

