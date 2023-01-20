All the union members taking the cash were all left wingers and even today you can see it in the striking unions like RMT, Aslef etc.

Next, it will be the teachers, fire brigade as well as border force. The nurses have a good case but where do we find a 19 per cent increase right after Covid, when we need to build up some reserves?

We are all suffering due to the war in Ukraine and we just have to live with it for now. Do the unions want to drag us down until we have nothing left?

A reader asks "where are all the strikes coming from?"

Just as Red Robbo killed off the motor industry in the Midlands, King Arthur lost the pit battle. Then strikes finally shut the best shipbuilding companies in the world on the Tyne and Clyde, because they couldn’t get ships built in time. Do we really want to go back to these sad old days of the ‘70s and ‘80s? Who will the railway unions blame when they get what they want and they find 25-30 per cent fewer people travel by train due to being terribly inconvenienced due to the strikes and redundancies that follow?

Rod Hutchinson

By email

