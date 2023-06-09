Re: the proposed health hub, at last something good and positive for Warsop, particularly the young people, BUT the powers-that-be find an excuse to slow down, maybe stop, the process with ‘parking is barely adequate!’

Where was the county council’s highways department when considering the ‘totally inadequate parking arrangements’ for the Stonebridge Development?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children don’t drive. They walk to school. Why not walk to the swimming pool – an all-round healthy activity? Why should anyone demand a traffic survey on the Robert Bye Way? It’s the main A60, a double-yellow-lined main road through Warsop where no-one has ever parked since its creation!

A reader feels excuses are being made to slow down the planned health hub in Warsop.

How many more excuses are going to be put forward to deprive the people of Warsop?

Maureen Briggs

Warsop

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.