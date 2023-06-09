News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Stop the excuses and let's get this new health hub built

I despair. I really don’t know whether to laugh or cry!
By Maureen Briggs
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Re: the proposed health hub, at last something good and positive for Warsop, particularly the young people, BUT the powers-that-be find an excuse to slow down, maybe stop, the process with ‘parking is barely adequate!’

Where was the county council’s highways department when considering the ‘totally inadequate parking arrangements’ for the Stonebridge Development?

Children don’t drive. They walk to school. Why not walk to the swimming pool – an all-round healthy activity? Why should anyone demand a traffic survey on the Robert Bye Way? It’s the main A60, a double-yellow-lined main road through Warsop where no-one has ever parked since its creation!

A reader feels excuses are being made to slow down the planned health hub in Warsop.A reader feels excuses are being made to slow down the planned health hub in Warsop.
A reader feels excuses are being made to slow down the planned health hub in Warsop.
How many more excuses are going to be put forward to deprive the people of Warsop?

Maureen Briggs

Warsop

