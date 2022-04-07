The letter writer states Coun Bradley – as they keep referring to him – has promoted the Gedling access road that will create more pollution, where in actual fact it will produce less pollution for local residents, who are delighted with the new road.

There is a complaint about HS2, which Ben Bradley has had no influence whatsoever.

Ben Bradley is, in my opinion, the best MP Mansfield has had in 50 years and I have experienced them all over that time.

He has done more in five years than the other Labour predecessors have done in five decades. He has attracted more government support to the town than his predecessors, he has bought the county council and the town into a closer co-operative mode.

I am in my seventies and delighted to say I still work.

My goal is to make Mansfield a better place, so is Ben Bradley’s.

I am not a member of any political party, nor have I ever met Ben Bradley.

My opinion is my own.

Positive Resident with Ambition

Name and address supplied

