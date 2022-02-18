People on the outskirts also have to put up with ASB problems.

I have personally had to put up with the following for years: stones thrown at the windows and doors, eggs thrown at the property, fences kicked in, Christmas decor pulled down and plants stolen.

I believe the stones, eggs, fences and Christmas decor were all done by students on the school run from Samworth Academy to Oak Tree estate.

"Living at the side of a walkway doesn’t help ", says a reader who is being targeted by kids on their way to school.

It has been reported constantly to the school, police, PCSOs and the council, nothing has been done about it.

My daughter even emailed Ben Bradley, but never got a reply. Living at the side of a walkway doesn’t help.

One morning at 2.20am, two youths walked up the close, went over to a neighbour’s fence, lifted it up and put it on their shoulder and went down the walkway and disappeared, easy-peasy.

Two knives were dumped, one at the side of the garage, and one at the bottom of the hedge. The police response was ‘no knife crime in the area, wrap it in newspaper and put it in the bin’. The other one is still there and the council have the nerve to put up council tax, with some for policing. What police?

If Mansfield town centre was fit for purpose, I could understand it, but it isn’t!

Name and Address supplied

Notts

