Letter: State of park is absolutely disgusting

The WHOLE of the green/lawned area where the ducks are is literally covered in dog poo!It’s absolutely disgusting and has not just appeared overnight – it is obviously an ongoing/longstanding problem.I’m not talking a few piles of disgusting but annoying bits – literally you can stand on any one spot, do a circle with your arms and point out loads in every single direction.

The residents responsible should be absolutely ashamed of themselves but the council and wardens should be monitoring and dealing with the situation, in particular issuing on the spot fines while walking around.

The council needs to get it cleaned IMMEDIATELY. It’s completely discouraging to even the usually decent dog owner as there is nowhere to walk where there isn’t any, so no doubt people think ‘why bother’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader mentions that the whole of the green/lawned area where the ducks are is literally covered in dog poo.

I’d like to see action taken and for it to be cleared so the hundreds of children on school holiday can enjoy it.

Dawn Bonner

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.