We face another year in the basement division, whereas for a large part of this season it looked like our team was heading for promotion. It was not to be. I am sure many fellow fans have their theories about where things went wrong.

In my humble opinion, the major problems surround the constant changing of the team's personnel. We never had a settled team from week to week. Every transfer window saw an influx of new signings so the players never had the chance to learn to play together, getting to know each others’ strengths and weaknesses. It's tactics that usually win matches isn't it?

Successful clubs don’t change their line-up very often. People could probably still be able to name all 11 players who made up the all-winning Nottingham Forest sides, and also the Stags’ table-topping team (which included the late, much-missed Kevin Bird).

A disappointed reader is unhappy about the Stags' overall performance.

Our club doesn't seem to be able to unearth local talent these days. Instead they have brought in journeymen players. The Stags need to search for the new young Ken Wagstaff /Stuart Boam etc in and around Mansfield.

The other problem is the high number of injured players not able to play enough games for us. I cannot understand why the club built the training ground at Pleasley, particularly as it has limited indoor facilities and doesn’t have a state-of the-art treatment centre there. It's also a long way from Quarry Lane.

Anyway, what do I know? No doubt I'll be back at the ground come August still hoping for success!

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

