We fans have had a tough time of it over the last few months with the cost-of-living crisis, not to mention Covid, so we were hoping that we would have something to cheer about – but it was not to be.

Our team was outplayed by Port Vale. It was particularly hard to take as they had four former players involved on the day (including the head coach) along with one of our former managers, David Flitcroft.

This gives support to the thought held by fans that our club dispenses with players and managers far too quickly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader was left disappointed after the match at Wembley between Mansfield Town and Port Vale.

We need a settled squad who can learn to play together and develop tactics, to stand a chance of getting success. Football clubs cannot always buy success by continuously signing new players.

Our appearance at Wembley was the ideal opportunity for Stags to showcase their talents to the extra fans who made the trip to London.

There was around four times the usual number of fans who attended the One Call Stadium. I'm not sure how many of these "new" followers will be tempted to attend Stags matches regularly next season.

I know many people had to beg and borrow money to pay the high costs of attending the play-off final.

I guess they will likely feel particularly disappointed with the result.

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.