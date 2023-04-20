I’d like to underscore the point that the team of staff on night duty (Thursday, April 6) in the unit were absolutely fabulous and are true ambassadors for the NHS.

They left no stone unturned in my daughter’s care and even offered me a cup of tea at 2am!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyhow, with pen and paper at the ready, I listed their names so that I could thank the team in print: Caterina (registrar), Kayleigh, Morgan, Hannah and Jess. The magnificent five. Their names will be forever etched in my memory.

"I can only describe the standard of care leading up to and including the delivery as superb", writes reader Diana Snowden.

It was certainly an adrenaline-fuelled night when my grandson came into the world so a never-ending thank you to the professional and skilful staff at King’s Mill Hospital.

Diana Snowden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollerton

To view another letter from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.