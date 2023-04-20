News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Letter: Staff were magnificent at King's Mill Hospital

Recently, my daughter gave birth to a gorgeous baby boy in the birthing unit of King’s Mill Hospital and I can only describe the standard of care leading up to and including the delivery as superb.

By Diana Snowden
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read

I’d like to underscore the point that the team of staff on night duty (Thursday, April 6) in the unit were absolutely fabulous and are true ambassadors for the NHS.

They left no stone unturned in my daughter’s care and even offered me a cup of tea at 2am!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyhow, with pen and paper at the ready, I listed their names so that I could thank the team in print: Caterina (registrar), Kayleigh, Morgan, Hannah and Jess. The magnificent five. Their names will be forever etched in my memory.

"I can only describe the standard of care leading up to and including the delivery as superb", writes reader Diana Snowden."I can only describe the standard of care leading up to and including the delivery as superb", writes reader Diana Snowden.
"I can only describe the standard of care leading up to and including the delivery as superb", writes reader Diana Snowden.
Most Popular

It was certainly an adrenaline-fuelled night when my grandson came into the world so a never-ending thank you to the professional and skilful staff at King’s Mill Hospital.

Diana Snowden

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ollerton

To view another letter from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:King's Mill HospitalNHS
News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us