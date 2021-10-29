Letter: Speaking for the people

You pointed out that the council has had a lot of complaints about it.

When we were in business for 40 years, the council was the same. In my opinion, they were against us, to the cost of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

They did nothing for us – we just had to work harder.

A few weeks ago, the headlines were ‘Ashfield deserves better’, from the MP and so-called leader of Ashfield Council.

When I was a councillor, I helped all the people of Ashfield.

Your paper can help the old and the poor of Ashfield, not just the rich and idle.

Get rid of the politicians if we want a green field or two to walk on without taking a long journey by car.

Give each councillor a box of doggy bags and a scoop, so that they can clean the pavements of their area.

This week we have another mistake, in the alterations to Kirkby town centre.

There is another café in Kirkby. I go through Kirkby regularly and can see 28 similar places.

If you take barbers, hairdressers, and nail bars as well, that doesn’t leave many other shops for customers to shop in.

Morrisons has the only real car park.

I have had four people ask me for help this week, as they are not getting this from their resident councillor.

Tony Wallis

Sutton

