It seemed more like a political pass the buck and a spat in the playground of the ‘it wasn't me miss’ type.

It seems it’s everybody's fault but Labour, although you've had three years to sort it. I'm sure this problem reared its ugly head way before the current issue a few years ago with investments made by Mansfield Council outside the area, so nothing new there then.

You mentioned ten years of austerity, but didn't mention the reason for that.

A reader has sent in a reply to Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams's opinion piece.

People have short memories. One of the last Labour ministers in the treasury left a note before leaving his post for the incoming Conservative, saying the equivalent of ‘no money left In the kitty’.

Do you really think a Government would put the country through ten years of austerity for the fun of it? No! On that note, it’s funny how the Conservatives won three elections in ten years on that remit.

A Keeton

Notts

