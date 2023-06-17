News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Letter: Some of these supermarket prices simply can't be justified

My husband is a brands man: only Heinz beans, ketchup and Hellman's mayonnaise will do. He won't entertain a supermarket own brand.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

I do the shopping and, after doing my online shop these last few weeks, times are tough, so we need to cut back. What you bought for 80 quid a few weeks back is now more than £100.

I thought ‘no way am I paying £3.50 for tomato ketchup, he can have Tesco's own brand at a quid.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He moaned about it and said “it's not the same”, but when I said it's £2.50 cheaper than his favourite brand, he soon changed his tune.

A reader hits out at some supermarkets for hiking prices up for branded produce.A reader hits out at some supermarkets for hiking prices up for branded produce.
A reader hits out at some supermarkets for hiking prices up for branded produce.
Most Popular

How can these companies justify these price hikes when the supermarket can sell the same product way cheaper?

From now on in this house, it's Tesco own brand all the way.

Every little helps.

Jayne Grayson

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Tesco