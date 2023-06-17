I do the shopping and, after doing my online shop these last few weeks, times are tough, so we need to cut back. What you bought for 80 quid a few weeks back is now more than £100.

I thought ‘no way am I paying £3.50 for tomato ketchup, he can have Tesco's own brand at a quid.’

He moaned about it and said “it's not the same”, but when I said it's £2.50 cheaper than his favourite brand, he soon changed his tune.

A reader hits out at some supermarkets for hiking prices up for branded produce.

How can these companies justify these price hikes when the supermarket can sell the same product way cheaper?

From now on in this house, it's Tesco own brand all the way.

Every little helps.

Jayne Grayson

By email

