Letter: So who exactly deserves the credit for this funding success?

No they didn’t, it was Lee Anderson MP, who, with the help of his colleagues at Westminster secured the funding.

And we shouldn’t overlook Martin Rigley of the Discover Ashfield Board. Apparently Chad was also involved. Who else can we include – the lady who provided the tea and biscuits during the negotiations perhaps?

Confusion reigns. Whatever the truth, congratulations are due to somebody, but I doubt the people who provide the money – the ratepayers – will be thanked.

A reader asks who is responsible for securing the recent funding to develop Sutton and Kirkby.

A few years ago, when the electorate of North Devon replaced their Lib Dem MP with a Tory, Chancellor George Osborne visited the constituency, acknowledged that now the constituency had elected a Conservative, earlier underfunding would be rectified.

Inevitably though, economic reality resulted in the promises not being honoured.

As the Bishop of St David’s said recently: “Never, never, never trust a Tory”. Lee Anderson be warned!

Tony Olsson

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

