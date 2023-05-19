At that time, there were more than 60 local members, all complying with the International Rotary Rule that there must only be one club member from each profession or trade in the area.

By this time, many members were elderly and it was difficult to recruit and retain new younger members, due to the decline of the area.

Even so, Warsop Rotary Club was dominant in the area and oversaw many events including the annual Warsop Carnival, the pensioners’ Christmas dinner, and free holidays and presents for under-privileged children.

Warsop Rotary Club was renowned throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire for its international achievements, including the provision of a tractor to assist with farming for Aids victims in Zimbabwe, the provision of books to schoolchildren in Grenada, and overseeing district-wide youth exchange programs with the rest of the world.

A decade ago, I retired from Warsop Rotary Club when membership had reduced to 40. Many of our members had retired or died.

Shortly afterwards, membership reduced to 25. Warsop Rotary Club changed its name to The Rotary Club of Warsop, Shirebrook & District. This made little difference to membership.

One month ago, I was invited as a guest to the final dinner meeting, where I learned there were just ten members and that it was not viable for the club to continue.

It is my view that political decisions made over the course of the last 50 years by Mansfield District Council are to blame for the demise of Warsop itself, and by extension Warsop Rotary Club.

Ian Jakes

Church Warsop

