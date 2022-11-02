So what a spectacle it was when the whole field produced a mass of colour, yes you guessed it, poppies.

What a hidden gem. In all my life, I have never seen 20-30 acres just waiting to show us what this field was hiding from us all these years.

So it saddens me that this spectacle will NEVER be observed again as the site now has been destroyed.

A reader says a field of poppies has been destroyed in Warsop to make way for housing.

On reflection I hope Mansfield Council, which passed the development, and the developers, think of this field on November 11.

It may tug on their conscience, but I am not hopeful.

A Keeton

Notts

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.