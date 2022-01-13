The new norm seems to be that if you don’t use the bins, put it on the pavement.

Are they hoping someone will take away the overflowing bins, because if it doesn’t suit the binmen I feel they don’t empty it.

Cats and dogs are fouling everywhere. Where are the neighbourhood wardens? Let’s enforce our by-laws.

A letter this week turns the focus on the problems facing Mansfield town centre.

As for the councillors, mayor and MP Ben Bradley, we never see them unless it’s election time.

Homes of multiple occupancy are being turned into flats everywhere, so residents have problems parking.

Where are the police? Drug use is rife. We are not getting value for money for our council tax.

I suppose all these people will blame everything on Covid. This I don’t accept.

It’s time for our officials to earn their salaries.

David Allen

Mansfield

