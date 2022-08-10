Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honour is so totally alien to our still-with-us Prime Minister’s concept of ethics that I feel ashamed to be British.

All Brexiteers should be deeply ashamed of trashing the tradition of decades of co-operation between the peoples of Europe since the end of World War Two.

The visible damage to the British economy and all aspects of our relationship with Europeans are so obvious and dire that I cannot understand why people continue to support this farrago.

A reader responds to a letter about Brexit from August 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like many, I was gutted when a tiny majority voted in favour of leaving the EU. We’ve never left Europe; it’s still there a few miles offshore, as those who have tried to holiday abroad recently have discovered. We’ve turned our back on our closest trading partners, our closest ally in war and peace, wrecked economic and financial systems, and risked civil war inside Northern Ireland.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.