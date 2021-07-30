Letter: Smarten up these town centre shops - or get rid

Particularly as we have recently seen the opening of a smart, modern well-known hotel there.

This clean-looking building makes many of our existing business premises look rather shabby in my opinion, with due respect to the retailers who are still here continuing to trying to make a living in our town. The many, many properties which are empty look very down at heel.

This is particularly the case in and around Dame Flogan Street, which of course is adjacent to the new hotel. Goodness knows what visitors to Mansfield think when they walk past the derelict properties on those streets.

A reader feels that the new hotel in Mansfield makes the shops in the town centre look shabby.

Surely the district council could make the owners of these empty places smarten them up.

Alternatively, they should do what they eventually did with the old general hospital, and compulsory purchase these buildings and demolish them.

The decline of the Rosemary Centre is another nail in the coffin of town centre shopping, isn’t it? I understand that there may be plans to demolish this parade of shops. I personally would prefer this building to be pulled down rather than it fall into disrepair and become another blot on the landscape! We have too many empty shops in Mansfield as it is.

I think that the poor state of our town centre is so concerning that a public meeting needs to be held where politicians from all parties are invited to tell both existing business owners and its residents what plans they have to get ‘Mansfield moving – upwards!’. I cannot understand why the district council constructed the (still partly empty) Queen’s Building, or why they think that the old town hall can be converted into retail outlets!

Much responsibility for regenerating our town now lays on the shoulders of Ben Bradley with his dual role as MP and county council leader. If he does make things happen he will go down in history as one of our best civic leaders ever. No pressure Ben!

Sam Ellis

Mansfield

