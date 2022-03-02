Despite Mansfield Council doing so, it has had little or in fact no effect. There are other problems and there are other local cemeteries which strictly prohibit any dog walkers etc.

I have been a dog walker and, since signage has no effect, I would suggest the council prohibits the use further, and secures the place when the staff leave.

There was, in the summer, a party with deckchairs etc. near the children’s grave area. It would be unfortunate for dog walkers who are considerate, but like many things, often matters get spoilt.

A letter this week is about disrespectful dog walkers in Mansfield Cemetery.

It’s also annoying for the staff who have to clean up the mess and also visitors who may obviously come across the same.

There are rough sleepers about who have more consideration and who help and tidy up.

Mark Wilson

Notts

