The big cheese at Wickes says any customer that feels biological men cannot compete in women's sport is a bigot and is no longer welcome in their stores.

That’s a lot of people he's telling not to shop there now.

There is nothing wrong with living your life as a trans person, who is anyone else to judge you, no-one should, but males should not be in a women's sport, that's a fact.

The boss of a major home improvement retailer has sparked outrage from some over his recent comments on trans rights.

My husband uses Wickes regularly but he knows that it's not bigoted to suggest that we leave women's sport to biologically-born women, he obviously is not welcome in your stores now.

He says he, like many others, will be taking his business elsewhere.

Jayne Grayson

By email

