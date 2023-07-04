News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Letter: Seems we are no longer welcome at home improvement centre

So, the MD of Wickes has had his Gerald Ratner moment. Only people of a certain era will remember him, look him up.
By Jayne Grayson
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

The big cheese at Wickes says any customer that feels biological men cannot compete in women's sport is a bigot and is no longer welcome in their stores.

That’s a lot of people he's telling not to shop there now.

There is nothing wrong with living your life as a trans person, who is anyone else to judge you, no-one should, but males should not be in a women's sport, that's a fact.

The boss of a major home improvement retailer has sparked outrage from some over his recent comments on trans rights.The boss of a major home improvement retailer has sparked outrage from some over his recent comments on trans rights.
The boss of a major home improvement retailer has sparked outrage from some over his recent comments on trans rights.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

My husband uses Wickes regularly but he knows that it's not bigoted to suggest that we leave women's sport to biologically-born women, he obviously is not welcome in your stores now.

He says he, like many others, will be taking his business elsewhere.

Jayne Grayson

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Wickes