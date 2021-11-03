Letter: Sad news about bank closure in Kirkby
The impending closure of the Kirkby branch of Lloyds Bank will be a great inconvenience to us all, but the bank is not a charity and if we don’t use it, we lose it.
It seems ironic to vote against the closure, we need to vote online – the very reason the computer-illiterate folk like myself need to be served by a person not a machine.
JB Smith
Kirkby
