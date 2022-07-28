The staff numbers are reduced from what they once were.

Over several years, there have been graves there that have had more done to them than the requirements, when a burial has taken place.

The registered owner is allowed to have a suitable headstone and this, of course, is to keep the cemetery looking in its rightful way. Now, unfortunately, there have been a few who dispute the above, and I feel have, at times, completely disregarded it. This causes more headaches for the understanding maintenance staff and the office at the crematorium.

A reader praises staff cemetery staff for their upkeep of the grounds.

Various trees planted and surrounds placed right around prohibits the maintenance staff from mowing etc., or even to reopen a previous grave for a secondary burial.

The Registrar has stepped up over her few short months to get the cemeteries back in some sort of order. Unfortunately some don’t like it, but it’s a case of the rules being there for a reason, otherwise it would be chaotic.

The maintenance staff cannot maintain it to extreme standards. (I have a great uncle buried in the War Graves in France who was shot in the early part of the 1914-1918 War – The War Graves Commission keeps those in very exacting standards, but I would not expect my local ancestors’ graves to be kept the same.)

Mansfield Cemetery and Woodhouse are far better maintained than a great deal elsewhere and I feel the staff deserve praise.

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

