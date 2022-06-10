The Monarchy and its working Royals are essentially funded by the Crown Estate, with the surplus passing to the Treasury.

The Queen's personal costs and upkeep of her private estates of Sandringham and Balmoral are funded by the Duchy of Lancaster estate.

The Prince of Wales and his family are funded by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's a reply to a previous letter about funding for the Royals.

The extended, non-working family receive no public funding.

This system would seem to me to be a very equitable arrangement, unless it is proposed to confiscate assets, aka the French Revolution.

It is notable that none of the current official working Royals are known to have a profligate lifestyle.

Any further costs incurred by the Royal family members specifically for carrying out official duties, paid by the Exchequer, are those which would still be incurred by a presidential system in a republicanconstitution.

Bryan McGee

By email

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.