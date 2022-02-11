I have lived in mine for 42 years and the maintenance is nil.

Ten years ago, they were going to replace the front doors, but I am still waiting.

Five years ago, we were down to have the soffits and fascias done, still waiting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is angry that Mansfield District Council are putting up the rent prices, but not maintaining the properties enough.

I now have mould in the bathroom, landing and bedrooms.

I pay full rent and I expect better.

Margaret Pardy

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.