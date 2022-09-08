We quite like a lot of aspects of the UK such as its countryside, its pubs and the general attitude of not interfering unduly with other people.

Nor do we regard other European countries as beyond reproach.

What we do object to is the ‘little England’ attitude of former Brexiters and the absurd concept of putting up artificial barriers between ourselves and our nearest and best trading partners, and causing predictable damage to our economy.

A remainer criticises the 'Little England' attitudes of some who voted for Brexit.

We also object to our future PM seeking cheap votes by making snide remarks (‘friend or foe?’) about our neighbouring countries and their leaders.

Perhaps one day they will grow up; I rather doubt it.

Stephen Bailey

Mansfield

