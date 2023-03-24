News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Refreshingly honest comments by MP

The question is: has Lee Anderson MP, now the deputy party chairman for the Conservative Party, been shrewdly appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to give the Conservatives a Boris Johnson ‘style’/mannerisms, although much more sincere and heartfelt, as a Red Wall vote winner?

By Robert J Smith
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read

I find Lee Anderson’s various clips on various news channels recently to be refreshingly honest, and possibly he is saying what a significant number of our 60 million-plus population are currently thinking.

Robert J Smith

By email

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has been praised for his 'refreshing' comments.
