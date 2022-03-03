Letter: Hub plans will be good for the community
It’s interesting to read about the community hub plan by the Switch Up organisation for the River Maun Recreation Centre at Ravensdale.
I think they should do one at Oak Tree Leisure Centre too, as it would help people of all ages with their mental and physical health.
M Knight
Mansfield
