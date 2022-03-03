Letter: Hub plans will be good for the community

It’s interesting to read about the community hub plan by the Switch Up organisation for the River Maun Recreation Centre at Ravensdale.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 10:00 am

I think they should do one at Oak Tree Leisure Centre too, as it would help people of all ages with their mental and physical health.

M Knight

Mansfield

Plans for a community hub at River Maun Recreation Centre are mentioned in a letter this week

